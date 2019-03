Local umpiring restructure

Heath Coombs, shown umpiring last season, has been appointed the AFLBH umpiring coordinator. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Heath Coombs, shown umpiring last season, has been appointed the AFLBH umpiring coordinator. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

AFL Broken Hill has appointed Heath Coombs as the new Umpiring Coordinator for the upcoming 2019 season and reformed the department to help ease the work load.

While Coombs will oversee the umpires, offering feedback on their performances each week as well as running training and appointing the umpires to games, he’ll be assisted by Shane Chapman and Steve Pascoe.

Chapman, a veteran umpire of over 400 games, will be the senior field umpiring coach and Pascoe will coach the goal and boundary umpires. Former umpire Kym Files will also be on board as a mentor.

