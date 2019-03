CWA Boomerang Bags

Broken Hill CWA's Lucy Phillips with some of the boomerang bags as she prepares for the sewing bee today. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

The Country Women’s Association Broken Hill branch is hosting a sewing bee today at the Musicians Club.

CWA BH vice-president of the Agriculture and Environment committee Lucy Phillips is encouraging everyone to come along to help out.

The sewing bee will be directly for making the CWA’s Boomerang Bags - which was an initiative started last year to help reduce plastic usage and waste.

