It’s officially voting day

Darriea Turley, Roy Butler, Andrew Schier, Owen Whyman Darriea Turley, Roy Butler, Andrew Schier, Owen Whyman

By Callum Marshall

Where to vote

The six Broken Hill polling booths are located at Alma Public School, North Public School, Burke Ward Public School, Morgan Street Public School, the hospital and the PCYC.

For Menindee residents, a polling booth is located at the Civic Centre Hall and for Wilcannia residents there’s a booth at the town’s Community Hall.

