It’s officially voting day
Saturday, 23rd March, 2019
Darriea Turley, Roy Butler, Andrew Schier, Owen Whyman
By Callum Marshall
Where to vote
The six Broken Hill polling booths are located at Alma Public School, North Public School, Burke Ward Public School, Morgan Street Public School, the hospital and the PCYC.
For Menindee residents, a polling booth is located at the Civic Centre Hall and for Wilcannia residents there’s a booth at the town’s Community Hall.
