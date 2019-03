Barwon breaks from Nats

By Callum Marshall

The 69-year Nationals hold on the local seat of Barwon appears to be coming to an end with a massive swing against the Nationals currently putting the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Roy Butler in the lead.

As the first results started to emerge on election night, it appeared the Nationals would be in for a tough one with a swing of more than 20% against the party.

While the Nationals’ Andrew Schier led early on first preference votes, the SFF began clawing away that lead while also benefitting from better second preference votes as polling booth results came in.

