Vale Jack Absalom

Iconic artist and bush survivalist Jack Absalom (1927 to 2019) has passed away aged 91. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Renowned local painter Jack Absalom OAM has passed away in hospital last Friday aged 91.

Jack was born in Port Augusta, SA, in 1927 and was brought up on the Nullarbor Plain.

He learned bush survival skills from neighbouring Aboriginal tribes and worked as a professional kangaroo shooter before moving to Broken Hill.

