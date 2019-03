Fallout begins as count continues

Roy Butler handing out how-to-vote cards on Saturday. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt Roy Butler handing out how-to-vote cards on Saturday. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Callum Marshall

With most of the results of the state election known, recriminations, explanations and celebrations have started as parties and candidates assess the results.

For the local electorate of Barwon, the 69-year Nationals hold on the seat has come to an end with results yesterday morning showing the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers still well ahead even as counts continued in some booths.

The NSW Electoral Commission website showed that the SFF candidate, Roy Butler, was leading Nationals’ candidate Andrew Schier 55.99% to 44.01.

