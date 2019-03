Universal Jack

The landscape painter with one of his signature works. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt The landscape painter with one of his signature works. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Craig Brealey

The painter Jack Absalom was a true original and a man who was as much at home in the art galleries of London and New York as he was in the bush, says his friend John Pickup.

Mr Pickup is the last of the famous “Brushmen of the Bush” after Mr Absalom died on Friday in the Broken Hill Hospital at the age of 91.

Yesterday he told the BDT how the “larger than life” roo shooter, miner, boxer and footballer came to take up painting and become part of the celebrated group with Pro Hart, Hugh Schultz, Eric Minchin and himself.

