Royal seal of approval

Carol Holden with the letter from Prince Charles. PICTURE: Myles Burt Carol Holden with the letter from Prince Charles. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Prince Charles has thanked the RFDS Women’s Auxiliary for making him one of their famous Christmas puddings.

President Carol Holden said his royal highness sent his thanks to the Auxiliary in a letter after ex-RFDS Chief Pilot and previous South Eastern Sector CEO, Clyde Thomson, personally delivered the pudding to Clarence House in London.

“(Clyde) and his partner come round the same time that we’re making puddings each year,” Ms Holden said.

