Search for the next Rugby 7s Star

2001 Dally M Medallist Preston Campbell

Talented local Indigenous rugby players will have the chance to try out for the 2024 Olympics in Paris thanks to a partnership between Maari Ma Health Aboriginal Corporation and Deadly Choices - a health promotion initiative of the Institute for Urban Indigenous Health in South East Queensland.

The First Nations Rugby 7s tour is coming to the Far West this Friday, March 29, and talent scouts will be looking for exceptional local Indigenous players.

Maari Ma CEO Bob Davis said the day would launch the Maari Ma and Deadly Choices partnership and he couldn’t be more pleased.

