Huge RFDS launch for Home At Last

Meredith Appleyard during her research trip to Broken Hill. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Meredith Appleyard during her research trip to Broken Hill. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

A book featuring Broken Hill and the Royal Flying Doctor Service will be launched in the city tomorrow.

The RFDS South Eastern Section Bruce Langford Visitors’ Centre is hosting a book launch to meet author Meredith Appleyard and have her introduce her book ‘Home at Last’.

The book launch will be from 9am till noon with signed copies of the book available for $30.

