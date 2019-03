Pro Hart Art Prize now open

Broken Hill Regional Art Gallery's James Bourne with this year's Pro Hart Outback Art Prize poster. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Entries for the 2019 Pro Hart Outback Art Prize are currently being accepted by the Regional Art Gallery.

Run each year, the Outback Art Prize accepts all types of artworks for entry and includes a $20,000 acquisitive prize for first place, with the money being donated by Rayleigh Hart.

Regional Art Gallery’s James Bourne said the art prize had been growing over the years and entries came in from all across the country and overseas as well.

