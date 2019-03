Labor comment ‘confusing’

(From left) Wendy Zanon, member-elect for Barwon Roy Butler, Diana Ferry and Judy Barker, raising money for Silverlea on election day. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt (From left) Wendy Zanon, member-elect for Barwon Roy Butler, Diana Ferry and Judy Barker, raising money for Silverlea on election day. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Callum Marshall

Member-elect for Barwon Roy Butler has shot back at local Councillor concerns about whether he’ll be able to achieve much in the upcoming parliament and that other issues, such as health, had been sidelined in the election campaign.

While stressing that he’d be happy working with everyone locally, including former Nationals voters, Labor councillors, and local Mayor and Country Labor candidate for Barwon Darriea Turley, Mr Butler said that he found Councillor comments in yesterday’s BDT ‘interesting’.

Mr Butler said he was confused by some of the Councillors reasoning that he was likely to have ‘little influence’ in the upcoming parliament because he wasn’t part of the state government.

