Fair go for our newest MP

Rob McBride (left) and Roy Butler on election day. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt Rob McBride (left) and Roy Butler on election day. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Craig Brealey

Doubts expressed by some city councillors about the effectiveness of the city’s new MP-elect, Roy Butler, were rather premature, according to Rob McBride of Tolarno Station.

“He hasn’t even been sworn in, he isn’t even in government yet,” Mr McBride said yesterday. “Give him a go.”

In Wednesday’s BDT three Labor councillors said that Mr Butler from the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party was unlikely to have much influence on the government because the party won only 4.7 per cent of the vote statewide.

