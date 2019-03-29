BH man to lead our Air Force

Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld

By Michael Murphy

A former Broken Hill man will be Australia’s next Chief of Air Force, starting from July.

Defence Minister Christopher Pyne announced the appointment yesterday, pointing to Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld’s current role as Chief Joint Operations and previous leadership positions.

The current air force boss, Air Marshal Leo Davies, will leave the role on July 3 after 40 years of military service.

