BH man to lead our Air Force
Friday, 29th March, 2019
Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld
By Michael Murphy
A former Broken Hill man will be Australia’s next Chief of Air Force, starting from July.
Defence Minister Christopher Pyne announced the appointment yesterday, pointing to Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld’s current role as Chief Joint Operations and previous leadership positions.
The current air force boss, Air Marshal Leo Davies, will leave the role on July 3 after 40 years of military service.
