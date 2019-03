Power crash

A ute crashed into a padmount substation on Crystal Street yesterday morning. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt A ute crashed into a padmount substation on Crystal Street yesterday morning. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Emily McInerney

A single-car crash into a power substation in Crystal Street caused a blackout in most of the Central Business District yesterday morning.

Essential Energy crews were quick to respond to an unplanned power outage which affected 1,892 homes and businesses in Broken Hill.

Most of the CBD and the surrounding area were affected by the outage yesterday morning after the vehicle impacted the electricity network.

