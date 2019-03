New face for junior role

Newly-appointed AFLBH Junior Coordinator Mitch Reberger. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Newly-appointed AFLBH Junior Coordinator Mitch Reberger. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

With junior player numbers on the decline across many local sports in Broken Hill, AFL Broken Hill have taken the proactive step by re-introducing a Junior Coordinator in 2019.

The role will be filled by Mitch Reberger who will oversee junior development as well as implement a school clinic program with each of the four local clubs. Those clinics will see senior men’s and women’s players from the clubs run some football drills at their assigned schools on a semi-regular basis.

A large drop off in juniors between Auskick and Under 13/15 levels is the reason for this new position according to Reberger.

