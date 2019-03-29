Visitor Information Centre staying put

By Emily McInerney

Council voted on an amended Notice of Motion that would mean the Visitor Information Centre is no longer suggested as a site swap for the new police station.

Councillor Tom Kennedy’s motion went up at the Council meeting on Wednesday night.

Clr Kennedy also wanted to see the reinstatement of the Regional Tourist Association to give direction and focus to the city’s tourism industry.

Please log in to read the whole article.