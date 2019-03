Ella impressed

Head coach Jared Hodges addresses the group before the clinic. PICTURES: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Wallabies great Glen Ella was on hand to put some of Broken Hill High’s youngsters through their paces as part of the Rugby Australia talent identification tour that hit Broken Hill yesterday.

Participants included members of the Broken Hill Clontarf Academy as well as other interested BHHS students and they were put through a series of drills testing their skills and fitness.

This was Ella’s second visit to Broken Hill and the talent level impressed him despite the lack of knowledge about the game in the area.

