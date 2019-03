New magistrate for Local Court

By Craig Brealey

The saga of the missing magistrate is about to reach its end.

The city has been without a resident magistrate for more than a year and yesterday the NSW Department of Justice announced that one had been finally appointed.

Daniel Covington, who has been working as a magistrate in Sydney, is due to commence sitting at the Local Court circuit on April 29.

