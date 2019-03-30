Key link for health in regions

Dr Suzie Hudson presenting a seminar at the Snowy Monaro CUC. PICTURE: Supplied

The local Country Universities Centre (CUC) and its students have gained valuable information about how to better manage drug and alcohol abuse in regional communities thanks to a seminar hosted by the CUC network on Wednesday night.

Titled “Substance misuse & current issues in rural communities”, the seminar was run in partnership with NSW Government’s Health Education and Training Institute (HETI).

The presentation detailed key issues around drug and alcohol abuse but also strategies that could be employed to better manage it by communities in regional, rural and remote areas.

