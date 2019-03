Doctor guest speaker

Dr James Best will be speaking at the Rotary Conference next month. PICTURE: Supplied Dr James Best will be speaking at the Rotary Conference next month. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily Roberts

A father who wanted to give his son the best shot in life will be in Broken Hill next month to speak at the Rotary Conference.

A Rotary District Conference is an opportunity to learn, inspire, share and give. This year’s conference will be running in the city from April 5 - 7.

People from all over Australia have been invited to come together in Broken Hill for a fun-filled, informative and inspiring few days.

Please log in to read the whole article.