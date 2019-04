Marvels win AFLX

Greg Conway tackles Lachlan Harvey as the West teammates battled for their respective teams on Saturday. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Greg Conway tackles Lachlan Harvey as the West teammates battled for their respective teams on Saturday. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

The MJG Engineering Marvels came away with the win in Broken Hill’s AFLX exhibition held on Saturday at the Memorial Oval.

The event, held to support West footballer Judd Carpenter in his battle with Leukemia, saw four brand new 15-man teams do battle in a knockout style tournament with the sides determined by a random draw held the previous night. Jarred Paull, David Ruddock, Chris Jones and Justin Hoskins coached the teams.

While the weather wasn’t conducive to attractive football early with 30km/h winds, games were hard-fought. A real highlight was seeing regular club teammates going against each other hammer and tong as their competitive juices started to flow.

