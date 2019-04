Healthy Hip Week

Karen Harding with daughter Evelyn (16 months) who was diagnosed with hip dysplasia in February this year. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Karen Harding with daughter Evelyn (16 months) who was diagnosed with hip dysplasia in February this year. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

As Healthy Hip Week approaches, Karen Harding is looking to raise more awareness in the city, after her daughter received a late diagnosis of hip dysplasia.

Hip dysplasia is an abnormality of the hip joint where the socket portion does not fully cover the ball portion, resulting in an increased risk for joint dislocation.

In February this year, Karen and her husband noticed that daughter Evelyn was limping when she walked.

