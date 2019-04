North, Central dominate awards

North’s Codie Howard was awarded the Denis Watts Medal last night as A Grade’s best player for the 2018/19 season. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan North’s Codie Howard was awarded the Denis Watts Medal last night as A Grade’s best player for the 2018/19 season. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Codie Howard has capped off North’s dominant year by winning the Denis Watts Medal as A Grade’s best player for the 2018/19 season at last night’s Barrier District Cricket League presentation.

North’s Howard was crowned the Denis Watts Medalist following a superb all-around season that also saw him awarded the leading run scorer (367 runs) and best bowling average (25 wickets at 6.36).

The Denis Watts Medal is based on MyCricket’s Champion Player points given for runs, wickets, catches and runouts. Howard finished on 772 points, 261 points ahead of South’s Sheldon Hall in second place.

Please log in to read the whole article.