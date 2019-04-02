Great community event

The boys of Menindee who made up Team 1 and Team 2 of the round robin. PICTURE: Kayelene Crossing The boys of Menindee who made up Team 1 and Team 2 of the round robin. PICTURE: Kayelene Crossing

Maari Ma and Deadly Choices combined forces to hold a hugely successful Rugby 7s tournament at the Memorial Oval on Friday night.

Both organisations were rapt with the event, and excited about the partnership they have forged.

More than 200 people turned out to take part in the First Nations Rugby 7s search for Indigenous talent for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and the scouts were impressed with the raw local talent.

