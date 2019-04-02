Mayor welcomes portfolio split

By Craig Brealey

The NSW Nationals have kept their hold on the water and agriculture portfolios but Broken Hill’s mayor says she can work with them.

Darriea Turley ran as the Labor candidate for the seat of Barwon at the State election and yesterday she said she thought the two new ministers would be an improvement on the last.

On Sunday, the government announced its new cabinet and divided the portfolios of water and agriculture that were held by Niall Blair as Minister for Primary Industries.

Please log in to read the whole article.