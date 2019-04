Sweet treats to broaden horizons

(Front from left) Levei Williams, Ben Harvey and Brycen Haugum (back) Zoey Carrapellotti, Shanika O’Donnell and Rianna Harvey enjoy some colourful cupcakes for the Stuart House fundraiser. PICTURE: Myles Burt (Front from left) Levei Williams, Ben Harvey and Brycen Haugum (back) Zoey Carrapellotti, Shanika O’Donnell and Rianna Harvey enjoy some colourful cupcakes for the Stuart House fundraiser. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Cupcakes were in abundance yesterday at North Public School where they were sold to raise money for Stuart House in Sydney.

Stuart House offers country students from the ages of 5 to 8 the opportunity to holiday away from home, and gain access to health checks and psychologists.

It also arranges fun activities such as going to the beach and Taronga Zoo.

