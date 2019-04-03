Players need to commit: Rumble

The Parntu Warriors look set to be involved in the Outback Rugby League season in 2019. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

The Outback Rugby League (ORL) is set to go ahead in 2019 and the League is putting a call out to all interested players to register for the clubs nominated.

Four clubs - Menindee Wedge-Tailed Eagles, Menindee Yabbies, Parntu Warriors Wilcannia and defending premiers Wilcannia Boomerangs - have nominated to participate in the 2019 Musicians Club Outback Rugby League Senior Premiership.

Parntu’s involvement was on shaky ground after the club failed to attend a general meeting earlier this month but have since got their affairs in order and nominated for the season.

