Netball talent takes next step

Talented netballers (from left) Sarah Williams, Kira Guthrie and Zianna Chesterfield have been picked to attend training academies in eastern NSW and SA.PICTURE: Myles Burt Talented netballers (from left) Sarah Williams, Kira Guthrie and Zianna Chesterfield have been picked to attend training academies in eastern NSW and SA.PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Three Broken Hill netballers will soon be heading across the country after being selected for specialised netball academies.

Sarah Williams has been chosen to attend the Far West Academy of Sport Netball Program which includes players from towns such as Cobar, Nyngan, Gilgandra and Coonamble.

Kira Guthrie and Zianna Chesterfield will go to the Spencer Regional Netball Academy that hosts players from Whyalla, Roxby Downs, Port Pirie and Port Augusta.

