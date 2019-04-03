Cruel blow dealt to Silverlea

By Callum Marshall

Silverlea has had a grant application for funding rejected by the government, complicating an already desperate situation for the school after it lost $210,000 in funding from the NSW Government last year.

If Silverlea can’t find the money within several months, when savings and donations from locals will have run out, the school will have to close.

With the next round of Community Grant Hub applications coming too late to help the school, Chair of the Silverlea Early Childhood Services board, Diana Ferry, said the failed application was a ‘last roll of the dice.’

