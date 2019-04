‘Locust’ movie created a buzz

“Locust” crew members (from left) Jan Dening, Jess Byrne, Emmy Matten, John McLeod and Jason King are preparing to go to the Gold Coast for the film’s official premiere. PICTURE: Myles Burt “Locust” crew members (from left) Jan Dening, Jess Byrne, Emmy Matten, John McLeod and Jason King are preparing to go to the Gold Coast for the film’s official premiere. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Locals who took part in the film “Locust” will be travelling to the Gold Coast soon to watch its screen debut.

Its Associate Producer, Jason King, said the film will premiere at the Gold Coast Film Festival on April 11.

Mr King said around 50 locals worked on the movie but only a few were able to travel the first official screening.

Please log in to read the whole article.