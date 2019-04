Firies lend helping hand

Broken Hill Fire Station fire fighters (from left) Geoff Lehman, John Dunn, Jason Leo and Cohen Turner with (third,left) Broken Hill Legacy chairman Mark Winen. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Broken Hill Fire Station fire fighters (from left) Geoff Lehman, John Dunn, Jason Leo and Cohen Turner with (third,left) Broken Hill Legacy chairman Mark Winen. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Local firies have started their smoke alarm initiative in the homes of Legatees as they look to keep the community safe.

Broken Hill Legacy Chairman Mark Winen said the firies’ help was part of a program they’d been running with them for a while.

“Once a year, usually when daylight savings finishes, we get the firies to go around and see all our widows for the month. They change their smoke alarm batteries and replace any smoke alarms that are faulty,” Mr Winen said.

