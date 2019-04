Autism network finishing up

President of the Rural and Remote Autism Network, Stacey Evers. President of the Rural and Remote Autism Network, Stacey Evers.

By Emily McInerney

A local autism network developed to support families will disband at the end of June.

The Rural and Remote Autism Network (RRAN), which originated in 2011 in Wellington, has been run in Broken Hill by president Stacey Evers and her committee.

Ms Evers said the committee had made the decision to call it a day.

Please log in to read the whole article.