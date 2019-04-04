Aged care services in happy merger

Far West HACC and LiveBetter celebrated their official merger yesterday morning at the North Mine Hall. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The city’s renowned Far West HACC service has officially become part of a larger organisation, LiveBetter.

HACC has been operating since 1988 and provided a range of services to the community including aged care.

LiveBetter provides services in 50 locations nationally including disability and community services, preschools and aged care.

