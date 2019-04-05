City highlights heritage

By Emily McInerney

Broken Hill will be treated to a week and a half of historical activities to mark the Heritage Festival.

The Heritage Festival will kick off from Thursday, April 18 with the Town Hall Facade Heritage Highlights.

According to spokeswoman Christine Adams, the lighting of the Town Hall Facade was very popular last year and should be another good addition this year.

