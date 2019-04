Bulldogs welcome all to beaut new home

North Broken Hill Football Club’s Justin Hoskins and Jay Robins getting ready to hang a ribbon that will be cut at the opening of the renovated clubrooms. PICTURE: Emily McInerney North Broken Hill Football Club’s Justin Hoskins and Jay Robins getting ready to hang a ribbon that will be cut at the opening of the renovated clubrooms. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The North Football Club will open its doors to the public tomorrow after four months of renovations to the clubrooms that have resulted in a total revamp.

This was thanks to a grant of $100,000 they received in early September from the ClubGrants Infrastructure program via the NSW Government.

That money was used to build a commercial kitchen and new flooring but now there are also disability amenities, an outdoor cooking area and a restored function centre.

Please log in to read the whole article.