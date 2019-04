Young outback farmer has much to share

Anika Molesworth will be speaking at the Rotary Conference this weekend. Anika Molesworth will be speaking at the Rotary Conference this weekend.

By Emily McInerney

The opportunities in the agricultural industry were immense, according to young farmer Anika Molesworth.

Anika is one of the keynote speakers at the Rotary Conference which starts today.

She has spent a lot of her adult life working towards efficiency and sustainability within the farming industry.

Please log in to read the whole article.