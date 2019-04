Big opportunities in push for outback

Destination Network Country and Outback NSW (from left) Lucy White, Marie Russell and Clyde Thomson with Broken Hill Mayor Darriea Turley (second right.) PICTURE: Callum Marshall Destination Network Country and Outback NSW (from left) Lucy White, Marie Russell and Clyde Thomson with Broken Hill Mayor Darriea Turley (second right.) PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

A state government tourism group was in town this week to explore Broken Hill and discuss with the Mayor opportunities for increasing tourism.

The Destination Network Country and Outback group help connect local councils, the tourism industry and the state government to grow the visitor economy in country areas.

General Manager of the group, Lucy White, said they cover 61% of the state and that includes Broken Hill and the Unincorporated Far West.

