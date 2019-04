Deb rides for home

Deb Newitt on one of her two horses that will carry her from Pooncarie to Menindee next week. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Menindee local Deb Newitt is riding a horse 122 kilometres from Pooncarie to Menindee next week to raise money for the Menindee Tourism Association and help her home town.

Heading off Monday morning from the Old Wolf Cafe in Pooncarie, Deb expects to be back in Menindee on Thursday.

But the fundraiser, which is to help improve the Association’s building and boost tourism, will start tomorrow with a separate event for Pooncarie businesses.

