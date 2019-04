Wheels go round on 648km Rotary trek

President of the Victor Harbor Rotary Club, Mark Cox, in Broken Hill after the long trek. PICTURE: Supplied President of the Victor Harbor Rotary Club, Mark Cox, in Broken Hill after the long trek. PICTURE: Supplied

Twenty Rotary club members on bicycles rode 648 kilometres from Victor Harbor to Broken Hill for this weekend’s annual Rotary Conference.

The “From the Ocean to the Outback” ride was undertaken in aid of mental health research.

The cyclists and just as may support crew - Rotarians and non-Rotarians alike - rode into the Town Square on Thursday with a police escort to a welcoming crowd including Mayor Darriea Turley and Rotary District Governor, ex-local Kim Harvey.

