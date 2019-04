Treat yourself and help our Silverlea

Silverlea CEO/Educator Tenille Hawes with Stacey Jackson-Moroney preparing for today’s cake stall. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Silverlea CEO/Educator Tenille Hawes with Stacey Jackson-Moroney preparing for today’s cake stall. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

A cake stall and sausage sizzle is being held today to raise money for the beleaguered Silverlea Early Childhood Services.

Stacey Jackson-Moroney is very passionate about Silverlea and wanted to help out anyway she could.

The Broken Hill institution for children with an intellectual disability is in danger of closing after its annual funding was withdrawn by the NSW Government.

