Fair result, says mayor

Mayor and Labor candidate for Barwon, Darriea Turley, on the hustings on election day. PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

Broken Hill Mayor and Labor candidate for Barwon at the state election, Darriea Turley, said the change in the seat was welcome.

On Thursday it was confirmed that the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers’ Roy Butler won the seat from the National party.

Mayor Turley said she had got on well with the new MP.

