Bread cart revamp

(From left) Anthony Vella, Logan Miller and Jim Daley with Jim Forner in his old bread cart that delivered freshly baked goods from 1951 to 1977. PICTURE: Myles Burt (From left) Anthony Vella, Logan Miller and Jim Daley with Jim Forner in his old bread cart that delivered freshly baked goods from 1951 to 1977. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

An historic bread cart from the old Forner’s Bakery is to be restored to its original condition.

The Broken Hill Historical Society has given the cart to Anthony Vella Spray Painting for the work.

It is one of five that John Forner, now 98 years old, bought from Adelaide in the early 1950s.

