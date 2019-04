800 Souls exhibition

Artist James Price setting up for his exhibition at the Housewives Assocation Building. PICTURE: Myles Burt Artist James Price setting up for his exhibition at the Housewives Assocation Building. PICTURE: Myles Burt

Over 800 images of local characters both past and present will adorn the interior of the Broken Hill Housewives Association to celebrate the lives of those that have made the Hill their home over the years.

Titled ‘800 Souls’, the art installation is the work of artist-in-residence James Price, who’s returned to the city to install the finished project after capturing the likeness of local characters, both past and present, in 2018.

The work also re-frames our relationship to the tribulations and tragedies of mining and pivots the perspective to a celebration of life.

