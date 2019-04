Federal Election polling officials needed in Western NSW: AEC

Polling officials helping out locals during the recent state election pre-poll. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Polling officials helping out locals during the recent state election pre-poll. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

The Australian Electoral Commission has called on Western New South Wales residents to register their interest in being a polling official for the upcoming federal election.

State Manager for New South Wales, Warwick Austin said that around 50 polling officials will be required for the Western NSW region, including in Broken Hill, Menindee and Wilcannia.

“Being a polling official provides people an opportunity to earn money, gain valuable experience and see behind the scenes of how the election is run,” Mr. Austin said.

Please log in to read the whole article.