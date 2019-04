Grief turns to joy for Scouts

Emily Jones and the Third Broken Hill Sea Scouts had their wool bales full of bottles and cans stolen over the weekend, but that won’t stop them because of all the help offered yesterday. The scouts are preparing to hold another bottle drive on the weekend. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Emily Jones and the Third Broken Hill Sea Scouts had their wool bales full of bottles and cans stolen over the weekend, but that won’t stop them because of all the help offered yesterday. The scouts are preparing to hold another bottle drive on the weekend. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The Third Broken Hill Sea Scouts had five bales of plastic bottles and cans that they were planning to sell as a fundraiser stolen from their premises over the weekend.

But when the news hit town yesterday, the scouts were inundated with offers of help.

Scouts’ spokeswoman Kellie Molloy said they had sorted all the bottles and cans, worth about $400, the week before but came in on the weekend to find them gone.

Please log in to read the whole article.