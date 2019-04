Massive drug bust

The drug van was taken to the police station where a thorough examination was conducted yesterday. PICTURE: NSW Police The drug van was taken to the police station where a thorough examination was conducted yesterday. PICTURE: NSW Police

A man has faced court after cannabis worth more than a million dollars was found by police when they stopped his van in Rakow Street in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police pulled over the Queensland-registered Mercedes Benz flat-bed van about 2.30am as it was travelling east near Creedon Street.

Please log in to read the whole article.