Culture showcased for new teachers

School teachers taking part in a program that gave them a better appreciation of local Aboriginal culture. PICTURE: Supplied School teachers taking part in a program that gave them a better appreciation of local Aboriginal culture. PICTURE: Supplied

A program that gives teachers a closer understanding of the association of Aboriginal people with the Far West was held recently.

It was held for public school teachers who were new to the district and was attended by teachers from Broken Hill and Wilcannia.

The program was led by Department of Education specialists with teachers and staff from the National Parks and Wildlife Service and City Council.

