Illegal pumping “unfounded”

By Emily McInerney

Reports of illegal water pumping in the north were unfounded, according to the NSW Natural Resources Access Regulator.

The NRAR opened up an investigation last week after several allegations were made about illegal pumping in the Namoi Valley where an embargo had been placed on flows coming down the river from the recent rain.

The illegal take was allegedly detected on a number of properties well after the embargo came into effect.

Please log in to read the whole article.