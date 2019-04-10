Battlers form river alliance

One of the 147 semi-trailers on its way to Albury yesterday to join the blockade. One of the 147 semi-trailers on its way to Albury yesterday to join the blockade.

By Craig Brealey

Irrigators in southern NSW have formed an alliance with local river campaigners in the battle to save the Darling and “The Kakadu of the South”.

Delegates from the Darling River Action Group (DRAG) were invited to meetings in Griffith last week by the Southern Riverina Irrigators (SRI) which yesterday conducted a huge blockade of Albury in protest against the mismanagement of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.

